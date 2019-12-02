Transport University: Daura community expresses excitement, commends FG

The indigenes of Daura, Katsina on Monday, expressed excitement at the groundbreaking/construction of the University of Transport in their community.

Some members of the community told Newsmen in separate interviews that the construction of an additional higher institute of learning in the town was long overdue.

They, however, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration through the Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, for making their dream come true.

Alhaji Ahmad Diddiri, the Galadima of Daura, said other than the secondary schools, the community had only one higher institution, the College of Legal Studies.

Diddiri said: “Education means power basically and the government has put in so much effort to build sufficient education for our people.

”Now, this is another big development for our people, having a university at our door step. We will be able to have more graduates, more trained people in our community and country.

”This is not only for Daura area alone. Our aspiration is for our children to not only be educated but smarter; they should know how to behave.”

He further said the institution would alleviate suffering of the people in the community and reduce the cost of acquiring knowledge.

Mr Yusuf Ibrahim said the institution would boost the income and economy of the people of the state and its environs.

Mr Shuaibu brahim, said it was a thing of joy that the state would be privileged to have a specialised University.

He then thanked Amaechi for the initiative saying that it would benefit not only the people of the state but the nation as a whole.

Mr Abubakar Abubakar said: there is going to be more income for the people around the area and more of our people are going to be educated.

”Our people will be more empowered and basically it will translate to a better way of life for our children.”

Vanguard Nigeria News