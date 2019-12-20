Transcorp Hilton hotel kicks-off 3-decade long annual art performance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja has started its age-long annual art performances and festivities leading up to Christmas.

The symbolic lighting of Christmas tree which has survived several decades usually mark the beginning of Christmas activities in the hotel.

This year’s edition witnessed a huge turnout among whom were students of secondary school within the Federal Capital Territory, who have gathered to have a glimpse of the evening.

The symbolic lighting of Christmas tree has been observed annually by the hotel for over 30 years.

What begins each year in the first week of December with the decoration of the hotel foyer to evoke the spirit of Christmas often culminate in rendition of Classical music.

The major attraction is the giant Christmas tree that greets every guest to the hotel.

This year’s ceremony was performed by top management of the hotel, led by the President/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Plc, owners of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Chief Valentine Ozigbo and the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Owen Omogiafo, who gathered by the tree and at the prompting of the conductor, brightened the entire reception area with various colours of Christmas light.

But that was after the thrilling performance by the Metropolitan Music Society (AMEMUSO).

Both the children and adult arms of the choir performed some popular Christmas songs to the delight of the audience.

According to Owen, Yuletide is a season of joy and love, and signifies the coming of Christ.

He said “For Nigerians, it is a time we are all united without ethnic or religious barriers. The season brings people of distinct backgrounds together. For us at the Hilton, the lighting of Christmas tree marks the commencement of the season. We have done this for over three decades and we try to make it better each year.”

The Managing Director of the hotel, Kelvin Bret was excited by the huge turnout and for him; the occasion did not call for speeches but relaxation, which the hospitality outfit signifies.

The Public Relations Manager, Shola Adeyemo, highlighted the relationship between hospitality, tourism and festivity.

According to him, “the three are inseparable. We all go together and it is in that spirit that we observe this celebration every year. For us, it ushers in activities that are synonymous with Christmas.”

“To reciprocate our customers and guests, the hotel planned series of activities for their relaxation and enjoyment at Christmas. There are different packages for both parents and children”, he added.

