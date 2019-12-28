Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s most talked-about couple of 2019 Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi feature together for the first time since tying the knot in August 2019 in “Dear Affy” the movie directed by celebrated media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji (Bigsam) who also co-produced Ghost and The Tout and Seven And A Half Dates.

Toyin Abraham who just put to bed played the role of Temi the blogger while Kolawole Jeyemi played the role of Sunday and the couple delivered extensively with their performances.

The movie also features other Nollywood Superstars such as Hafiz Oyetoro, Jide Kosoko, Williams Uchemba, Kehinde Bankole, Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Chiwetalu Agu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Faithia Williams, Bimbo Ademoye, Bimbo Akintola and others

The director Samuel Olatunji says; “Dear Affy is an ambitious project, we want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story, we want to be very professional and excellent in our doing, we want to provide 100 per cent entertainment and unpredictable story at the cinema and we have cast of who is who that can deliver the perfect performance.

“We are not stopping there, we have dreams, we have ambitions, we believe Nigeria is a place where dreams are possible, We have dreams and believe Dear Affy will be the first Nollywood movie to hit N500million at the Box Office.

“We have had people tell us it was an impossible dream because of the gigantic nature of the dream but that won’t stop us from, the guys from Hollywood don’t have two heads and we believe in this dream”.

Dear Affy will be premiering in February and will be distributed across all Cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana by FilmOne Cinemas.

