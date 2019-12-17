Total eyes100% local content as Ikike project targets 3000 jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TOTAL Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) has said it is making steady progress towards meeting 100 percent local content in projects delivery.

The company expressed this yesterday at the construction yard of Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt, Rivers state where stakeholders staged first steel cutting on the French oil giant’s Ikike Project expected to generate 3000 jobs.

The project was launched by the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture to achieve several goals including developing the Ikike reservoirs as tie- back to existing Amenam Field with incremental production of 32000 barrels per day oil and 3.3Msm3 gas per day by drilling 5 new wells including water injection.

Modestus Nwosu, Manager, Ikike Project, told stakeholders that, “If you look at our strength analysis, Total is pursuing 100% Nigerian content. Between 2005 and 2018, Total has moved from 44% to 77% on the Egina Project.

“For the Ikike project, the target signed in June is to achieve 100% project management manhours in Nigeria, achieve at least 81% total detailed engineering in manhours in-country. These have been achieved.

“We are looking forward to achieving 100% procurement through Nigerian quote companies, 100% construction, fabrication at least for three out of the four packages and 100% performance in-country services through Nigerian companies.”

Mike Sangster, Country and Managing Director, TEPNG, represented by Guillaume Dulout, Deputy Managing Director, Port Harcourt District, said, “Ikike’s engineering contract and tour packages, with ongoing drilling contracts call for tenders will all be domiciled in Nigeria.

“Basic and detailed engineering has been successfully executed in Nigeria by NETCO which continues to provide construction assistance. Construction of jacket, modules, topsides, and risers in Nigerian yards will boost local employment with 3000 direct and indirect jobs.

“lKlKE is a testament of cooperation and working together. Though each oil and gas development project has its peculiar challenges, a key success factor is always the willingness of all parties involved to cooperate and address the challenges.”

He acknowledged the cooperation of Department of Petroleum Resources, National Petroleum Investment Services, and the Nigerian Content Development Management Board, stating that nothing tangible would have been achieved without them just as these key stakeholders lauded Total on the development value of the project.

