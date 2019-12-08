Toke Makinwa reacts to Nigerians hyping Cardi B

Toke Makinwa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Toke Makinwa is not pleased with the way Nigerians are reacting to Cardi B’s showing off of her time in Nigeria because according to her, Nigerian celebrities do the same and get a reverse reaction.

Cardi B came into Nigeria on the 5th and documented every moment of her stay – one of which was a visit to a strip club. She also visited an orphanage home and partied with other Nigerian music stars like Burna Boy, Zlatan and Tiwa Savage.

Nigerians did not hide their love for the way she advertised and spoke glowingly of Nigeria and Lagos in particular. Some went ahead to compare her with other celebrities saying she has done more promotion of Nigeria in her short stay than some Nigerian celebrities have done in their lifetime.

Toke shared a post on her instastory that read “Nigerians: CardiB is so real, I stan. Your own celebs living their lives like her: Such a disgrace! Morally corrupt! Bad role model! So plastic! So crass! So unintelligent! So razz! So loud!” and captioned it with “These are the issues”.

Cardi B left for Ghana on Sunday for the Livespot X Festival which is the final lap of her tour of Africa.

VANGUARD