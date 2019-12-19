Togolese protest against their President in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Togolese this morning gathered in Lagos to protest against President Faure Gnassimgbe’s ploy to run for a fourth term that will govern the country for 20 years after he took over from his father, Gnassimgbe Eyadema for ruled for 33 years.

The constitution allows for two terms of ten years. Faure, came to power in 2005 on the ticket of RPT, the party of his father. Towards the end of his two terms in 2010 he dissolved the party to create a new one called UNIR. He used the party for a third term, arguing that the new party made him a fresh candidate. Togolese protested but he had his way. He is gunning for a fourth term.

Faussena Djagba, a human rights activist insists that the country is not for one family and that Faure should step aside and set up a transition body that will organise a credible and transparent election in Togo. She had hand in organising thousands of Togolese who marched in Lagos to sensitise the international communities on the dictatorship in Togo.

It was the second time Togelese were protesting in Lagos this year.

“There is anarchy in Togo. They are mowing down political opponents and the world should come to our help. The President must be made to respect our constitution,” Djaba said.

Togolese were marching from the Tafawa Belewa Square to National Commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: