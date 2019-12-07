ThrowBack: Why I prefer Nigeria for my crusades — Late Reinhard Bonnke

By Gabriel Olawale

Renowned global evangelist, Rev Reinhard Bonnke said his reason for choosing Nigeria as his favourite crusade venue was the high presence of God in the country.

Speaking ahead of his farewell crusade billed for November 8 to 12 in Lagos, Bonnke said that if someone took time to recall several amazing things that have happened and God’s intervention whenever he held a crusade in the country, one will confirm God’s presence in the country.

“Am so glad and honoured that God allows me to come back to Nigeria. It’s my favourite country because I have not seen in other Africa countries what God has done here.

“If you look back and watch events in the country, they are absolutely amazing and I believe every plan of God will come to pass.

Bonnke said that during his coming crusade, the power of God will come down and His word will be preached.

“The Lord will answer prayers and miracles will happen, people will receive His spirit and through the crusade, there will be positive effect across the whole world,” he said.

The 77-year old Evangelist said the choice of Nigeria for Africa farewell crusade was due to its population strength, “Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and I am after people because the more the better. I can smell a ripe harvest as the Lord of harvest directed us,” he said.

The Chairman, Central Working Committee, Reinhard Bonnke’s Farewell Crusade 2017, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola said that the farewell crusade will be complemented by a major sideline event tagged: Passing the Burning Torch.

“At this conference, hundreds of thousands of willing ministers of God in Africa are expected to catch the Reinhard Bonnke Fire for greater exploits.

“Not less than 30 million persons from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Benin, Mali among others are expected to experience God in new dimension at the crusade.

Vanguard News Nigeria.