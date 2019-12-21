Kindly Share This Story:

Over 1,000 women on Saturday benefited from the empowerment programme sponsored by an Ilorin based Non-Governmental Organization, Threshold of Hope Foundation in a bid to support widows and less privileged in the state.

Items distributed at the event include sewing machines, grinding machines and cash donations among other, ROYAL NEWS reports.

In her address, the Director of Operations of the Foundation, Damilola Yusuf, disclosed that Threshold of Hope is saddled with the responsibility of quick intervention on the wellbeing of members of the public with a view to ensuring that the society remain peaceful.

She noted that, “We believe that government cannot do it alone that is why we volunteered to share some of the pains of members of the public by providing them with basic needs of life, most importantly, in the areas of healthcare, education and skill acquisition and empowerment.

“This is because we believe that health is wealth and that education is the bedrock of anything good thing in life.You will agree with me that some patients have died because of their inability to buy drugs worth of N 2,000 while some couldn’t foot bills for surgical operations as prescribed by their physicians.

“Although, as for us, we cannot do all, but we are trying our best to ensure that cases that are brought to our attention are well screened and supported. The same thing applies to education as well as other areas of intervention.”

Speaking further, Miss Damilola Yusuf highlighted the rationale for the establishment of the foundation stressing that, “The circumstances that surround the existence of Threshold of Hope is to give hope to the hopeless as well as give promising future to the less privileged in the society.

“I studied and stayed in the UK. I know some of the things that we lack in Nigeria. It is not that the whites are better than us, but because they usually plan and there is adequate provisions for virtually all basic needs of life which by extension, will close the wide gaps between the poor and rich.

“However, the founder KAM Industries who happens to be my father, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf and my mother, Dr. Bolanle Yusuf are such a wonderful couple who believe in giving back to the society and their major concern are the downtrodden.

“They have being giving supports to the poor long before now and they are still doing it, but with this foundation, we want to change the narratives by introducing modern approach that will bring about more opportunities to our beneficiaries. Because at the moment, we are in the process of writing courses to be adopted for skill acquisition and vocational training.”

She however disclosed that the foundation had in the recent time embarked on numerous humanitarian activities covering health, education, orphans and widows in the society.

Also speaking the founder and Director General of the foundation, Dr. Bolanle Iyadunni Yusuf, thanked God for what the group has done over the years for widows, hospital patients, orphans and vulnerable children in the society despite the numerous economic challenges.

She added that, “Today’s empowerment programme is in continuation of our efforts towards ensuring that we give hope to the hopeless especially widows by supporting them to venture into Small and Medium Scale businesses.

“With this, it is our hope that we are contributing immensely to nation-building process, supporting government eradication of poverty and unemployment as well as promoting love and unity in the society.”

See photos below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: