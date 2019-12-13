Three winners emerge at Three Crowns ‘Mum of the year’ competition

Three Crowns Milk, from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC last weekend, held the grand finale of Mum of the Year, where 3 mums won an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai and a year’s supply of Three Crowns products.

The event which held at D’ Podium Event Centre, Ikeja featured comedian and compere, MC Bash, performances by A-list music artiste Reekado Banks and a panel of judges comprising Nollywood actresses, Adunni Ade, Belinda Effah and Fitness trainer, Bunmi George.

Mum of the year – an annual competition aimed at celebrating and rewarding Nigerian mothers for the important roles they play in their families and the society at large, had 5 finalists who were selected from a large pool of entries sent in from across the country in a bid to compete for the top 3 positions.

Having competed openly in fitness and witty tasks in the presence of the panel of judges, Mrs, Chinwe Okoroafor (Delta State), Mrs. Abigail Oluwasegun (Lagos State) and Mrs. Kafayat Salami (Oyo State) emerged as top 3 winners; while the other finalists, Mrs. Wala May (Abuja) and Mrs. Peju Akinde (Ogun State) emerged as runners up; each, winning consolation prizes of Kitchen makeover and a range of Three Crowns Milk products worth N500,000.

One of the winners, Mrs. Chinwe Okoroafor praised Three Crowns Milk for paying special attention to health and particularly, the role of mothers.

In her words, “With the records which this brand holds, no one can be surprised at its increasing acceptance and patronage by people across all ages and across all areas in Nigeria. My family and I are for Three Crowns any day”; adding, “The transparency of this competition is very inspiring; the experience has been wonderful to me; and this outcome lifts my soul”. She promised to be an exemplary ambassador of Three Crowns Milk.

The Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Omolara Banjoko explained that the aim of the campaign is to reward and celebrate every mum for her support and care, and as the heart of the home. She stressed that the campaign is to ensure mums are well taken care of, having done a lot to care for their families at their own expense.

Banjoko further said: “Three Crowns supports families by providing high quality nutrition for mothers and by extension, their families. One of the key things that we have identified is that the foundation of any family is the mother and with them being the foundation, they need to stay fit and healthy which is what Three Crowns truly stands for.”

Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign debuted in 2015 with Olamide Olaleye emerging as winner, followed by Nkechi Brayila who won in 2016; Oluwakemi Longe in 2017; while three mums (Adaobi Okonkwo, Pauline Pambolo and Jennifer OtoGod) were crowned winners in the 2018 edition.

About FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. Our Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperative in the world.

Over the years, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has maintained leadership of the Evaporated milk market with its Peak brand. Guided by an inspiring mission, Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, we are unwavering in the provision of quality nutritious milk products to Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria