By Ayo Onikoyi

Newly crowned Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura has revealed that emerging queen has been her dream since childhood. The beauty queen who represented Taraba State beat eighteen other finalists to emerge the ultimate winner of the 2019 edition of the pageant.

The grand finale of the 43rd edition of the beauty pageant held at the Eko Convention Center of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday November 30, 2019. The pageantry which was attended by Lagos state first lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as well as other dignitaries, had Nollywood diva Rita Dominic, former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and beauty entrepreneur Tara Durotoye as its judges.

Tukura, a lawyer took over the crown from Chidimma Aaron, received a luxury apartment and a car as prizes. She enthused “I can’t believe it. This was actually a childhood dream and I’m so excited that after many years of doubt, I took the bold step to register, audition and go through all the processes. I’m grateful to God and everyone for their support. I can’t go on the journey without you all.”

Vanguard