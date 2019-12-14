There’s nothing small about him down there, Etinosa talks about young lover

Controversial actress and social media influence, Etinosa has finally opened up about her love life. The Edo State born entertainer has revealed that she is in love with a younger lover and he is endowed down there.

“Yes. It is one of my best-kept secrets but I want to get it off my mind. I have been hiding my relationship for a while but my boyfriend has refused to hide it and I really love him. The truth is, I am dating a guy 10 years younger than I am. Our love affair started in a studio. He was so confident and I loved his voice. At first, I thought it would just be for fun but I grew to deeply feel something for him.

Right now I am ready to marry him if he proposes. I love his energy, his vibe. He is so much fun. An older person would be more serious and less fun but my Morien is full of life. He is adventurous and serenades me right after he pisses me off,” she told The Sun.

Speaking about enjoying sexual intimacy with him, she said: “At first it was a bit awkward but I don’t know, I guess, age is nothing but a number. Trust me. There is nothing small about him down there; he is huge!”

She said: “That’s a big lie. The thing just tire me. The blogger also said my mum was ill. God forbid! My parents didn’t find it funny because they are pastors. They were pissed-off! In fact, it was because of them I tendered the apology just to make them happy,” she stated.

Vanguard