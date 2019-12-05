There will be a time Senate will disagree with the Executive, but… — Senate President

By Henry Umoru

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said yesterday that though the Executive and the Legislature are at the moment enjoying honeymoon, there would a time when the two arms of government would disagree.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when Women leaders under the aegis of All Progressives Congress, APC State Women Leaders Forum paid him a visit, the President of the Senate said that when such disagreements occur, they would no longer be on the same page but would resolve the issues amicably rather than go to the market square to fight.

Lawan who noted that the ninth National Assembly resolved to work in harmony with the Executive because they were all elected by the same Nigerians to transform their lives, said, “We have a good relationship with the Executive. This is necessary because the people who elected National Assembly members were the same people that elected Mr President.

“These people want the same thing; security to be improved, roads to be fixed, schools and health institutions to be fixed. So, we have to work together with Mr President and the Executive arm to ensure that we bring to reality those needs of Nigerians instead of fighting.

“In this enterprise, it does not mean we will not disagree with the executive, certainly there will be a time when they will see something as grey and we will see it as red.

“When we do so, and eventually it will come to pass, but when that happens we don’t need to fight in the market square, rather we will sit down and resolve the issue in national interest”.

While commending the Senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for their support, Lawan said, “We are able to work with our colleagues in the PDP so closely and so cordially.

“This is the way to grow and develop a nation. Politics should stop after elections while governance takes the center stage.”

VANGUARD