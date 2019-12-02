There was no election in Bayelsa on November 16 ― Dickson

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has on Monday said there was no governorship election conducted in Bayelsa on November 16, 2019.

The governor claimed that the conducted election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an insult to Bayelsans.

He noted that what transpired on that date (November 16) in the name of an election was a well-organised massacre of innocent persons by agents of the state and the writing of results and announcement of same by INEC in favour of the ruling APC.

”There was no election in Bayelsa on November 16; what they claim as election in that day was an insult to our people. as we speak, Nembe is under siege by security agencies. The brutality they visited on the people on that day is unprecedented,” the governor said.

He said the electoral commission, the security agencies and the ruling party should to apologize to the traumatized people of the state and to stop celebrating stolen mandate from the People’s Democratic Party.

ALSO READ:

According to the Governor, a panel he raised to examine the high level of violence in Nembe, one of the local government areas of the state confirmed that no fewer than 93 persons were critically injured and 12 killed by militiamen during the poll.

Governor Dickson lamented that while security agents assisted the APC to write and declare results, almost all the collation officers were shipped from the University of Benin and ordered to work in favour of the party.

Dickson said however that the people of the state take consolation in the fact that there are two valid court ruling that APC did not have a candidate for the governorship election and the fact that the party has begun legal moves to reclaim its mandate.

Vanguard