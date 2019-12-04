By Juliet Umeh

Intellectual property in Nigeria, especially in the advertising and media hasn’t been so lucrative like in other countries. Legal practitioners attributed this to ignorance, confusion on how to be able to appropriate it for mutual benefit as well as lack of enforcement on the part of the offenders.

The experts, however, canvassed for strategic awareness to tackle the challenges.

This was the focus of discussion at the premier workshop for the advertising and media industry held in Lagos weekend tagged: Intellectual Property Rights in Advertising and Media, IPRAM.

The summit by Gee Law Firm, saw different stakeholders including brand’s representatives, lawyers, those who deal directly with brands, came together so that there will be increased value creation and everybody will benefit.

The experts regretted that most people within the art and media industry create a lot of films that help brands to grow, build local and global brands but have nothing much to show for it because they don’t know their rights.

In his keynote address, CEO, Noah’s Ark, Mr. Lanre Adisa, who spoke on ‘Intellectual Property Rights, IPR, in Advertising and Media-Ensuring that creativity pay’ said for people to start reaping from their IPRs, solution has to start from the people knowing what intellectual property is, how they can protect themselves, their ideas and monetize it.

He regrets that lack of awareness or what he described as knowledge gap has been a great challenge because IPR owners don’t even know how to go about their protection.

Adisa said: ”Owners of intellectual property must seek counsel from the experts.

The best way is to talk to those who know so that they can take you to the different steps on how to protect your intellectual property.”

Also speaking, Managing Partner Gee Law Firm, Nosakhare Uwadiae, who is also the convener of the workshop, said it was high time art creativity begins to pay in Nigeria.

Uwadiae said: “The challenge has been that a lot of people within the art and media industry create a lot of films that help brands to grow, they build local and global brands but at the end of the day, there’s always confusion and discussions on how to be able to appropriate it for mutual benefit. So, at the end of the day, there’s need to have this kind of platform.”

He added that they are going to employ technology to reach out to as many stakeholders as possible.

He said: “We are going to employ the use of a digital platform to ensure that we connect with stockholders far and wide so that we can keep sharing this information.

”We have regulatory bodies, the copyright Commission and all that but what we need to do more is to let the people that it affects speak more about it.

In his view, President, African Public Relations Association, APRA, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, said: “There has to be a strategic approach to letting people know they have to safeguard their IPR.

Another legal practitioner from Infusion Law Firm, Chidera Obichendu, said: “Most people in the advertising and media industry do not know nor understand their intellectual property rights or the existence of such right for or against them. Making them aware shall be a good way of promoting intellectual property.

There are laws protecting these intellectual properties but enforcement of these laws are the problem,” Obichendu added.

Vanguard