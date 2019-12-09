There is need for concerted efforts to fight corruption — EFCC

By Onozure Dania

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has said that there is a need for concerted efforts to fight and find solutions to the corruption challenge, bedevilling Nigeria.

The Anti- Graft Agency said that corruption promotes impunity in the conduct of public affairs.

It added that the reason the nation is yet to fully realize it’s potentials is as the result of effects of corruption which permeate every sector.

The Acting Executive Chairman, of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said this yesterday during the Anti-corruption Walk in commemoration of this Year’s World Anti-corruption Day, with the “Theme: We must all have Zero tolerance for Corruption”.

He said that Nigeria’s continued lamentation of how corruption had wreaked havoc on the nation will not easily bring about the much-needed growth and progress.

Magu who was represented by the Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Mohammed Rabo, said that we will only effectively re-write our story if we organize ourselves to check the menace, which has been staring us in the face for many years.

Rabo also stated that we should be prepared more than ever before to collectively raise a strong voice against our common enemy, corruption.

He said ” At the EFCC, we don’t pretend to have the monopoly of knowledge of how the fight can be fought and won. We can’t do it alone.”

“We are convinced that corruption can only be tackled when there is a meeting of minds and common resolve by all to fight the malaise,” Rabo stated.

“With the rare assemblage of stakeholders present here today, it is essential that I emphasis our commitment to the fight against corruption and further call on you all to continue to support us as we forge ahead”, He said.

The commission’s zonal head said that the walk was borne out of the United Nation’s Convention of 2003 setting aside a day annually to raise a global concern and awareness against the ills of corruption.

“We have been charged to come together and be United Against Corruption,

The message for this year is themed and timed. We must all have Zero tolerance for Corruption.”

Of course, that “Prevention is better than Cure” no longer begs for relevance. It is, rather, an axiom we must embrace.”

“Our individual and collective resolve to foster attitudinal change, shun the alluring temptation of acquiring illicit wealth and embrace values that can promote the culture of accountability and transparency at all levels remain a major panacea to the menaces of corruption in our society”, Rabo said.

“I want to reiterate the need for all the critical stakeholders presents here to continue to support the Commission to break the chain of corruption in our country.”

I urge you all to come on board the fast-moving train of the war against corruption.”

“No one must be left behind. It is a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods.

We must resolve, like never before, to expose any unpatriotic deed that can further drag the country into disrepute.” He added.

Rabo said, “We cannot feign ignorance of the fact that our paths to glory are strewn with thorns occasioned by the undisciplined elements among us, but we owe the coming generations the responsibility to weed out the corrupt in our midst.”

Also speaking during the walk against corruption, the convener of Women Arise, Dr Joe Odumakin, said that the struggle has just begun.

She said that the fight against corruption is not only a battle meant for the EFCC, but that we must all support the course of what EFCC, is doing.

Odumakin said, ” We must eradicate corruption within the transport sector, the Civil society, within the religion angle, banking sector, our economy is in shambles, this is five products of corruption, today we are here and we are saying zero tolerance to corruption”.

Others who were also present at the walk were the Shipper’s council, The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers,(NURTW).

