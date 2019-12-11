The Wedding: Truly a celebration of love, Nigerian culture, versatility of authentic art

Kaline Live “The Wedding” is a Broadway-styled concert hosted by the Queen of Afro-Soul fusion, Kaline. This year’s edition of the concert tagged “The Wedding” took place on December 7th 2019 at Terra Kulture Arena, in Lagos.

The show was an electrifying three-hour long concert, that saw Kaline alongside her 8-man band thrill their audience to serenading tunes and a live stage play, telling the story of complete wedding experience, and showcasing various facets of Nigerian culture, & heritage.

Also read:

Kaline Live “The Wedding” had in attendance, celebrities from various industries like; Nimi Akinkugbe, Akah Nnani, Daniel & Toyosi Etim Effiong, Mariam Bakre, Shade Ladipo, Tomike Adeoye, and many more.

The Wedding saw a host of some of Nigeria’s A-List musical talents like; Waje, Funbi, The Cavemen, & Keren deliver thrilling performances, and ended on a high note, with the headlining artist Kaline perform in a bespoke Mai Atafo wedding dress. See pictures from the event below.

Vanguard