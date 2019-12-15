Breaking News
The People’s Hero Reality TV Show: Ebuka Eze emerges winner

By Ayo Onikoyi

The search for The People’s Hero, a talent hunt show sponsored by Hero Lager Beer, a brand of International Breweries Plc and produced by MTV Base, ended last weekend.

The show, aimed at celebrating the richness and the beauty of the Igbo culture through singing, dancing, spoken word and acting, had a jaw-dropping conclusion with beautiful solo performances from each of the eight finalists who gave it their all to win the grand prize.

The only actor among the eight finalists, Ebuka Eze, emerged the winner of the N7 million grand prize and the bragging right to the title of “The People’s Hero”. Justice Alili, a spoken word artiste saved by a wild card last weekend is the first runner up, winning N2 million, while Joel Uzoigwe, a dancer also saved by a wild card is the second runner up, also winning N1 million. The last woman standing, Favour Onyemaechi got a consolation prize of N500,000.

