The HUAWEI Y9s with 48MP AI Triple Camera and Stunning Design is now available for Pre-Order

HUAWEI Y9s is the latest entry-level smartphone that boasts both a modern aesthetic design and outstanding specifications is now available for pre-order starting from today 9th December – 15th December. The HUAWEI Y9s equipped with an ultra wide angle 48MP AI Triple Camera to deliver outstanding photography, the HUAWEI Y9s also features a 6.59-inch HD FullView display and perfectly integrated front-facing pop-up camera for a boundary-free viewing experience.

With looks to match the outstanding specifications, the HUAWEI Y9s’ design is inspired by the concept of ‘time aesthetics’. Available in two styles; ‘Breathing Crystal’ and ‘Midnight Black’ the HUAWEI Y9s combines nature’s beauty with modern craftsmanship in a stylish design that sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones aesthetics.

Glass Made Back Panel for Stunning Design Aesthetics

Echoing the mirror-like qualities of the front of the device, the back panel plays with light and shadows. Alongside the classic Midnight Black version, the ‘Breathing Crystal’ design is inspired by the ethereal visuals of salt flats, capturing the dreamy effects and engraves them on the back of a smartphone.

HUAWEI Y9s uses a glass-made back panel to fully exploit the charms of craftsmanship and aesthetics. The dazzling back panel is crafted with nano-texture process (Breathing Crystal only) and has a 21-layer glass polishing process. In addition, the 3D Arc designed middle frame create a natural and streamlined transition from the back panel to the front display while providing a more comfortable grip.

The HUAWEI Y9s also adopts a side-fingerprint design, which combines the power and fingerprint unlock button in one. This feature ensures the integrity of the front and back panels, allowing users to use one button for multiple purposes.

6.59-Inch FullView Display Unveils A Boundary-Free World

The device sports a 6.59-inch LCD display (2340×1080) that brings out the fine details and makes on-screen colours look more vibrant. Together with a micro-seam earpiece embedded into the top bezel and an ambient light sensor installed at the bottom, the front pop-up camera allows the display to have even thinner bezels while retaining the integrity of the display. Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9s has a high screen-to-body ratio with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, maximizing the viewing area. When the screen is on, it offers a clear, clean and unobstructed view. When the screen is off, both top and bottom bezels “disappear”, looking like a boundary-free black mirror.

In addition, the HUAWEI Y9s features the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified Eye Comfort Mode. With the help of Huawei’s sunlight display and video display enhancement technologies, the device can intelligently adjust screen brightness based on the ambient lighting to deliver the most comfortable viewing experience.

The device is equipped with a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. Huawei’s powerful AI algorithms offer intelligent features including 3D Portrait Lighting, AI Beauty for portraits, AI Scene Recognition as well as Handheld Night mode that allows long exposures of up to six seconds to be taken. For low-light environments, the Handheld Night mode enables image stabilisation to deliver high-quality night photography.

The HUAWEI Y9s is powered by the Kirin 710F chip running EMUI9.1. It delivers high performance with low power consumption for a smooth user experience. Its 6GB+128GB storage is fully realised with support for the UFS2.1 Dual-channel Storage and Huawei’s powerful Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology, giving users more room to take pictures and videos and listen to music. It also packs a large battery of 4000mAh (typical value) so users don’t have to worry about running out of battery during daily use. Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9s has also passed a series of strict reliability tests in own Huawei labs.

As a new addition to Huawei’s entry-level lineup, HUAWEI Y9s offers a captivating mix of features and superb performance. With the perfect blend of quality craftsmanship, the HUAWEI Y9s takes entry-level devices into a new aesthetic era.

Available in Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal. Stay updated with trends, with the new HUAWEI Y9s that let your style find expression with its fashionable designs and makes you stand out among the crowd.. Pre-order now and get a Huawei Band 4e for free.