The Gift of Home – GTBankhomecoming

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gift of Home

There is no place like home, especially during the holidays.

So in the spirit of giving, GTBank has launched a campaign tagged #GTBankhomecoming to give many who can’t afford it, bus tickets to make it home just in time for the holidays!

To give people the gift of home this Christmas through #GTBankhomecoming simply nominate someone: it could be a family member, a friend, or anyone who you believe needs it the most! After nominations are in, a shortlist will be made and tickets will be given to chosen nominees so that they can celebrate the holidays where the love is warmest – Home!

Want to give someone the gift of home this holiday? Kindly visit www.gtbank.com/homecoming to nominate him or her.

Hurry now! Nomination closes on the 19th of December, 2019.

