The freeze on National Honours awards

ONE of the areas we feel the President Muhammadu Buhari government deserves a pat on the back is the freeze on the conferment of National Honours Awards to so-called “deserving Nigerians”.

This was one of the annual rituals that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration observed unfailingly in its 16-year dispensation.

Many people, including this newspaper, queried the relevance of the awards given the negative ratings that Nigeria has continued to experience which rightly portrayed it as a failing nation.

The awards, which were instituted in 1963 and suspended in 2015 (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR; Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON; Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR; Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON; Member of the Federal Republic, MFR; Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR; and Member of the Order of the Niger, MON) have so far been bestowed on 4,737 Nigerians.

These were mainly people who occupied commanding heights of public offices and public-supported institutions.

In spite of this, Nigeria ranks very low on world ratings in the areas of Human Development Indicators (158th on data released on December 9, 2019), esecialy on education, health, electricity, food security, infrastructure, human rights, water supply, sanitation and so on.

Nigeria is officially classified as “the poverty capital of the world” with the highest number of out-of-school children. Besides, due to the cumulative effects of bad governance, Nigeria is one of the most insecure and corrupt countries in the world.

To heighten the perception of the failure of our independence, Nigerian leaders rarely patronise our local hospitals when sick.

They spend our scarce resources treating themselves in hospitals of foreign countries that are well-governed. They also send their children to foreign schools for education, leaving our poorly-financed educational system for the rest of the population.

What justification can anyone have for giving awards to the same people who ran and are still running the nation aground? It was this doubtful merit in staging these annual jamborees that made some awardees and people of conscience such as the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN; Professor Chinua Achebe, Professor Wole Soyinka and others to boldly reject the awards bestowed on them.

The truth is that even the Buhari regime which had promised change as the main opposition party before it was voted into power, has failed to reduce or change the situation. It is merely riding on the same fractured superhighway of the past. But we give it kudos for suspending the jamboree until further notice.

We also support President Buhari’s preference for the Productivity Awards and the Nigerian National Merit Awards which the President hosts annually. These are more relevant and should continue to be bestowed on deserving winners.

Vanguard

