The floundering viewpoints of Don Pedro Obaseki

By John Mayaki

On Sunday, Don Pedro Obaseki, a cousin to the current Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, came to the spotlight through Channels Television, hoping to sway the true narrative of events and earn favor for the governor.

However, even with the aid of eloquence typical of academics, Don Pedro only succeeded in negating himself, causing more harm for the man whom he had come to bleach his image.

Featuring three speakers, the program gave prime audience to Don Pedro, leaving him to open the show when the Edo Politics Section of the News Bulletin unraveled. Don Pedro would go on to speak from both sides of his mouth, and to achieve that, he began by claiming that the problem he has with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, emanates from the Chairman’s inclination towards flouting procedure and protocols.

This same reason, claims Don Pedro, was why he vehemently opposed APC’s presentation of his cousin as the party candidate in 2016. It was in this unflinching opposition that Don Pedro produced a powerful prophecy: “APC will regret presenting Godwin Obaseki.” Barely three years later, the prophecy is true. But the prophet is now working, with the same oppositional vigor and energy, for the man he foretold his incompetence.

What happened, one may ask. Nothing except what always happens, what was captured in a certain Nigerian proverb: the man with the fodder, tantalizingly swirling it before the goat, has finally secured the animal’s loyal following. Don Pedro Obaseki, having been appointed a consultant for Edo Broadcasting Service by Godwin Obaseki, the academic lost his independence of mind and freedom of thought.

That is what gave rise to the hypocrisy that he displayed on television, forgetting and conflating details, seeking to discredit the upright opposition. That is why he wrongly claimed that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu hasn’t joined the party through due process by coming in from the ward level; that is why he claims any new party entrant must inform the party leader in the state, and that the party leader is Godwin Obaseki; that is why his statements lacked the conviction and confidence of facts and therefore frequently beginning with ’ifs’ and ’I thinks’, betraying his knowledge of his wilful misinformation.

For a man who began his address of the situation with concerns on morality, principle, ideology and protocols, faulting that of Oshiomhole in the past and present, it is instructive to ask him the moral, ideological, philosophical and bureaucratic temperament of his principal, Godwin Obaseki. Where is the morality and respect for procedures in governor’s involvement in what transpired at the state legislature? Where is the morality in the brutal and violent clampdown of dissent and opposition by the state government?

Yet the response and entertainment of Don Pedro’s audience is a goodwill overreach: the subject matter is an internal concern of the APC and Don Pedro is not a member. And this is why we are not surprised at both his deliberate amnesia and sincere ignorance of the happenstances in the party, especially of the fact of Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s protocol fulfilling registration and homecoming.

Now that Don Pedro has exchanged the acuity of his mind and devotion to truth for a plate of porridge appointment, it is best to disregard his recent ideas and viewpoints, rather casting our minds back at his earlier predictions. This way, none comes faster and greener to mind than his intelligent forecast about the eternal regret of APC in fielding Godwin Obaseki.

His foresight now proven true, reasons for such regret was made clear by Samson Osagie on the show: the unbridled arrogance of the government; intolerance of opposing views and dissent; and the lack of application of emotional intelligence to governance. These three behavior is simply true of the inept and uncultured Obaseki’s administration and this is why the people, both masses and elites, have comprehensively rejected him. The verbose Don Pedro will not tell him, neither will the many sycophants around him do, but the polls, that ultimate truth-teller, will.

Mayaki, an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert, wrote from England.

Vanguard

