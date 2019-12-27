The day that Manchester City accidentally bid 80 million euros for Messi

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City have been regularly linked with Barcelona star Lionel Messi down the years, but they once bid 70 million pounds – 80 million euros at the time for the Argentine by accident in 2008.

Former City CEO Garry Cook revealed that as the club were looking to make world-class signings in order to kickstart their project under the soon-to-be new owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, an offer was put in for the Barcelona No.10.”‘[Then-owner Thaksin Shinawatra’s number two] Pairoj Piempongsant was getting heated,” Cook told The Athletic.

“The phone was on the table and he was speaking to Paul Aldridge, who had previously been with West Ham and got himself in a bit of trouble [over the Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano saga], and who was also part of Thaksin’s world.

“‘So, picture the scene. There’s Paul with his London accent: ‘Pairoj, you got to tell me what we’re doing, it’s getting out of control.'”Pairoj was lying on a chaise lounge, getting a massage, and shouting: ‘Yes, yes, yes! Very messy, messy, it’s getting messy.

‘”Something got lost in translation and – on my daughter’s eyesight, this is the truth – that was misheard as “we’ve got to get Messi.'”Cook spoke about the confusion between himself and Aldridge before lodging an offer, which led to a call from the Premier League office to see if the bid was, in fact, real.

“Paul came to me afterward: ‘Garry, this is getting confusing, I don’t know what we are doing here,'” Cook added.”I said: ‘Put the offer in, let’s see what we come up with.'” Then Dave Richards called me the next day from the Premier League: ‘Garry, have you put in an offer for Lionel Messi? Seventy million pounds? Are you mad?

“Incredibly, Barcelona had told Richards that they would have considered the offer had it been genuine.

