Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

That the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki engages in acts that run at odds with the law and offends the senses is a well known fact to the public. More popular than this is his lack of understanding of the breadth and length of political dynamics.

In his rising unpopularity and complete fallout with the people, Godwin Obaseki has played a part with costly consequences and frankly irreparable damage, putting himself to a great political risk.

He abused the Edo State House of Assembly, strong-arming legislators-elect, aiming to subvert the people’s choice and forcefully making his will the law. In a bid to achieve this, he raided the normal protocols of inaugurating lawmakers, eliminating a majority of members who, in his own understanding, are not allied to his ambition. To this end, barely seven new makers were sworn in, and fourteen others forced through violence, into hiding, into camping outside of the state in faraway Abuja.

These fourteen members are marginalized from the decision making of the state affairs, from the making and promulgation of what becomes law in Edo State—a duty they were elected to serve. But in these fourteen marginalized lawmakers are representatives of these vital local government areas: Egor, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Uhumwonde, and the Oba of Benin’s very own LGA, Oredo. For Godwin Obaseki, a man who claims to be fighting for the interest of Edo South and the Bini people, hence ethinicizing his fight for political survival, this latest revelation unveils a great inconsistency and falsehood in his machinations.

With the painful absence of the aforementioned local government areas, how possibly can Obaseki champion the cause of Edo South and that of Benin people when their representatives are not seen, cannot be heard and cannot participate in state lawmaking and executive policies’ supervision and regulation? The implication is clear: state decisions are made and swayed against the direction of Edo South and Benin’s benefits and interests.

But dire as this implication may be, something else is more heinous. This behavior and inconsiderate attitude ever since that legislative rape by Obaseki reveals the absolute lack of regards and respect for the Oba of Benin whose constituency is at the receiving end of this ignominy. The disregard stretches, accommodating the whole of Edo South, and made worse by the double-faced game Obaseki seeks to play: he defiles a people, disrespects their interest and representatives, and then turn around to convince same people he is out to fight for them.

This is incredible, this is laughable, except that it is very serious. Obaseki, who in his own eyes, is a very smart and the only wise one, seeks to beat a child and use the child’s tears and crying tunes to his own political benefit. He nearly succeeded but the people of Edo South are smart, and they have seen this pretense and ultimate deceit. Their seeming silence is deliberate and calculated because it is better to allow a con man to run out of tricks before revealing your knowledge of his unscrupulous schemings.

You can deceive a person once or twice but hardly can you con a group of people over and over. With all attention paid towards the novice political thinking and behaviors of Obaseki, what remains to be seen is how he intends to maneuver the tight corner he has lodged himself into. But be that as it may, the marginalization of Edo South, the Oba and the Benin people from which Obaseki himself hails will never be forgotten. A betrayal and condescension of such style, magnitude and significance can never be overlooked, forgiven nor forgotten.

Mayaki, an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert, wrote from England.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: