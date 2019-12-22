The Beautiful and Courageous Personality of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

A great number of influential people and various schools of thought have, once or twice, dismissed the value of talent when there is laxity. This often encountered disregard for lazy talent has given rise to a popular saying: talent without hard work is useless.

Much as it may be true, the assertion and the belief that informs it is myopic and insufficient: what we call talent today can hardly be conceived in the way it is without a degree of intrinsically concerted personal efforts. Much of this misconception comes from the ease with which some people discharge their function, making it look easy and effortless, making people who have come to mastery seem as if they do not work hard enough but simply favored by fortune.

The personality of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is at the risk of being taken as one of those naturally gifted people who do not work hard enough but depending hugely on the proceeds of talent. A two-count falsehood, this seeming idea of the man disappoints a self-evident truth, maligning and under-appreciating the salt of the man.

And if Ize-Iyamu has been seen in this wrong light, it chiefly will be because of his effortless command of the English Language, his intelligence produced in a wine-like oratory and a catalog of excellent achievements. Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a sophisticated man, no doubt, but what makes up his substance is beyond mere intellectual decoration.

Ize-Iyamu has a sharp presence of mind that shapes his acute ability to observe, interpret, understand and analyze developments and situations around him in both the immediate environment and remote surroundings. Yet this is no longer surprising when the caliber of the man in question is considered, given his religious cum spiritual career where he has presided over God’s vineyard with a particularly remarkable bliss and wisdom.

But this is noteworthy because it flays the argument of naysayers who believe and argue that men like Ize-Iyamu are too naturally gifted that they do not have to work any harder. And so here, we have an outstanding characteristic built and developed over time, contributing to what, without further ado, can be said to be an illustrious and rounded career in multiple fields.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, widely regarded as a man of the people for his ability to represent the need and interest of the people, did not, however, come to such reputation riding only on oratory and intelligence. Osagie, born into a royal and fearless family, is a courageous man who confronts the frontiers of power, speaking costly truth to corrupt establishment at a personal expense. Armed with a fiery belief in his abilities, intellectual and spiritual, combined with an unflinching assurance in the self, in the origin of his person, Osagie approaches challenges head-on, breaking barriers and dousing fears among his followers.

In the recent times, through the turbulent period where his homecoming to APC was persecuted, Osagie manifested a great strength of character and courage of heart, taking center stage, addressing the crowd, announcing his intention, stretching out a hand of fellowship as he chooses to focus his creative energies towards the betterment of the Edo State and her people. In one month of fine political revolution, Osagie multiplied his fan base, aspiring a cult-like following amongst the people, sending waves of shock and fear to the camp of dissenters and opposition; and through his political associations and consultations, has swayed the pendulum of favor hugely to his side.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu whose father, grandfather, and forefathers, by their giant strides, occupies the histories of Benin, possesses a certain element that stands him out and has helped in awakening a feeling beyond hope in the people of Edo. Osagie whose fathers built the first storey building in the erstwhile mid-west region, whose fathers made up the cabinets of previous Obas, Osagie whose own umbilical cord is beneath Benin soil has resurrected faith and trust in the people of Edo State.

With a sharp presence of mind that is dissimilar to the one who sleeps through official functions, emotional connectedness to the led informed by the fact that he has always been with them having spent his formative years in the state, and a foresight apt in policy formulation and application, Osagie wields a wand-like effect able to command the love, admiration, respect, and loyalty of networks and individuals that when bound in peace, can aid the swift leadership of state resuscitation and result delivery in Edo State.

