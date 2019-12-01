Thanksgiving: I foresee glorious future for Nigeria ― Osinbajo

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has predicted a blissful, glorious future for Nigeria, stating that God will bless and prosper the country in the coming year.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after the End of Year Thanksgiving Service held at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday in Abuja.

“My message is found in the Scriptures, Psalm 65: 11; it tells us that God is going to crown the end of this year with his goodness and with his abundance and he will give us the fatness of the land.

“So, I believe very strongly that God will bless and prosper this land not just at the end of this year but the coming year will be even more glorious year; a much more wonderful year for all of us in Jesus Mighty name.’’

Professor Osinbajo, in his prayer earlier in the service, thanked God for his goodness for the nation and prayed him to accept the praise and worship of Nigerians.

On his part, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, advised people all over the world to have an attitude of gratitude to God.

“In every situation; that is the injunction of the Bible; we must give thanks to God even in bad things and good things.

“The heart of gratitude is always very pleasing to God; your appreciation for the little things that happen in your life.

“Looking back, we just have about 31 days to the end of the year; you will see how God has taken us from the Jan. 1 to this present moment.

“So many people have not been able to see this day but as a result of God’s mercies and grace, we have seen this day.

“For Nigeria being one country today, we ought to grateful to God; we have our share of challenges; insecurity in different forms and facets but God has sustained us and we are getting through the woods.

“I am confident that the same God that has kept and preserved us as a nation, will see us through these challenges and take us out of the word to the trajectory of growth and sustainable development,” he said.

More so, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said that Nigerians should be thankful to God that the nation remained united in spite of all of the odds and challenges it had faced.

Gideon Goroki, representing Guyuk Shelleng Federal Constituency in Adamawa State, also spoke with State House correspondents.

He said that the service was an opportunity to thank God for he had done for Nigeria.

“Seeing through all the difficult times of insecurity; gradually, we are coming out of it.

`My message to Christians across the globe is that we should continue to worship this God that is always faithful to us,’’ he said.

Speaking, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain, Aso Villa Chapel, said Nigerians had had cause to give thanks all the times.

According to him, the Bible says it is good to give thanks to God in all circumstances.

“The Bible says that this is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our eyes; this is a wonderful year; we went through elections; the tribunal, everything went well; and we saw victory.

“The vice president survived a crash in February; as we reflected in the message, God is a God of advanced knowledge; he knows about Nigeria.

“So, we have to thank him because he knows this nation; he cares for this nation and he is showing compassion to this nation; we have every cause to give thanks,’’ he said.

The service featured praise and worship, ministrations, songs and prayer sessions.

