Thanksgiving: Cleric urges politicians to shun greed

A Christian Cleric in Nasarawa State, Rev. Amin Zaigi, has advised politicians to shun greed in order to inherit the Kingdom of God and in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Zaigi, who is the Reverend in charge of Kings Summit, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, gave the advice on Sunday during the thanksgiving service of Mr Dandaura Nehemiah-Tsentse, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He said one of the factors affecting societal development was greed, hence the need for politicians and other Nigerians to shun the behaviour for development to thrive.

READ ALSO: Toke Makinwa reacts to Nigerians hyping Cardi B

While reading various quotations from the Holy Bible, the cleric also urged Christians and other faithful to always thank God, no matter their conditions/situations in life.

He said it was good for Christians to always thank God at all times in order to get more of God’s blessings and favours.

He urged Christians and other Nigerians to live a life worthy of emulation, to inherit the kingdom of God and for societal development.

Also, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, congratulated the Deputy Speaker for the Thanksgiving.

” We are here to thank and to glorify God for what he has done, is still doing for our own and colleague Hon. Dandaura Nehemiah Tsentse,” Balarabe-Abdullahi said.

“For the past six months since our inauguration, we have been working together, any time he is speaking, you will discover that he speaks with humility, sincerity and truthfulness.

” I congratulate the people of Akwanga South because you have gotten the person that will represent you well.

“To be frank, I have been seeing him as a true friend and a true colleague, let all support and pray for him and other leaders to succeed,” he said.

Responding, Nehemiah -Tsentse said that the service was to appreciate God for what He had done and still doing in his life.

“I contested election three times until finally when God decided to elevate me not only as a member representing Akwanga South but also as a Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

” I will continue to thank God and by God’s grace, I will not fail in my responsibilities, ” he said.

Nehemiah-Tsentse assured the people of a robust and quality representation at the state legislature.

He solicited for the support of the people to enable him to succeed in the task ahead.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thanksgiving service brought together politicians, traditional rulers, youths and women among other well wishers.

vanguard