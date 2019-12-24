Breaking News
Texas barber shot after argument over child’s haircut, police say

Barber, Texas

A gunman opened fire on a worker at a Texas barbershop Saturday after an apparent argument over a child’s haircut, police say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday that they were looking for the man who shot a male employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy.

Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the suspect’s 13-year-old son. The alleged shooter, described as black, left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told KHOU.

“This disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.’ ”

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

