Terrorist Attack: We’ll stand with you, Buhari tells Burkina Faso

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso who suffered a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens that their bothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion will not abandon them to their fate.

Speaking on the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, the northern part of the country, President Buhari said the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, at which occasion both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the new year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

He said, “I look forward to that meeting”, assuring that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations.”

President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

