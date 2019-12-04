Terrorism: 30 musical stars to perform at concert in honour of frontline troops – DHQ

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THIRTY top Nigerian musical stars are billed to perform at a special concert organised by the Defence Headquarters to appreciate the efforts of troops in battlefield.

The Chief of Defence State,General Gabriel Olonisakin,who disclosed this at a press conference yesterday, in Abuja,said the event slated for January 11,2020,was also aimed at encouraging all Nigerians to celebrate the nation’s Armed Forces in general.

READ ALSO:

Olonisakin,who was represented by the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Operation,Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak,explained that the

Event planned in collaboration with 360 Degrees Entertainment to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium,Abuja,will involve a dusk to dawn star studded performance.

According to him,ten top Nigerian comedians will also feature at the event that he explained, will involve ten live bands,three DJs as well as two MCs.

He said:”The Armed Forces of Nigeria has been engaged in the efforts to keep our nation secure by fighting against persons engaged in insurgency, kidnapping,cattle rustling and other unpatriotic acts against our nation.

“These efforts of our gallant troops have resulted in some paying the ultimate price,all in the quest to give us peace as a nation thereby leaving behind widows,widowers and orphaned children.

“Unfortunately, this sacrifices have remained largely unnoticed and they have remained unsung.

“In order to pay tribute to our troops, the Defence Headquarters, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff,General Gabriel Olonisakin had planned an event in collaboration with the 360 Degrees Entertainment Group.

“The event is tagged,”Tribute to our Troops, The Unsung Heroes Concert.”

He explained that:”This event is planned at this time of the year so that it will go along with the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.”

He spoke further:”This event is a deliberate effort by the CDS,General Gabriel Olonisakin to encourage all Nigerians to celebrate our Armed Forces in general and remember our veterans, fallen troops and their families in particular by honouring their services to our nation so that those at the frontline will feel appreciated and therefore be invigorated and stay committed to the service to our fatherland.

“It is a one-day event billed to hold on January 11,2020 in three phases. Phase one will be conducted by celebrities outside Abuja;phase two involves hosting of fallen soldiers’ widows and children while the third phase is a dust to down star studded performance at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

“The stadium performance will be conducted by the very best of Nigerian musical artists, ten comedians, five live bands,three DJs and two MCs.”

Rear Admiral Ngalabak further explained that the event was,”also to appreciate the military for what they are doing.”

Hear him:”There are programmes are address the problems of widows and widowers of the fallen troops. On a regular basis,they are being remembered. But this is special.

“This programme is not targeted at the military itself but it is targeted at the civilian populace so that the civilian populace will understand what we are doing. But internally, we have a programme that takes care of our widows and widowers.

On her part,the Chief Executive Officer of 360 Degrees Entertainment, Olivia Adom,explained that the event was packaged with the aim of not only making the civilian populace understand the military better but to also afford them the opportunity to have good relationship with the military.

She said:”It is to make sure that the civilian populace understand the military and have a very beautiful working relationship with them.

“The essence is to ensure that the youths have access to the military through tribute to the troops.”