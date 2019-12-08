Teenager sets girlfriend ablaze over alleged infidelity

Policemen from Iba Police Station in Lagos have arrested a 19-year-old boy, Orji Ifeanyichukwu, for allegedly setting his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alabi Tolani, ablaze because she had another lover.

The Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said the incident took place at G54, Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos, where they both lived in Ifeanyichukwu’s N600, 000 per annum apartment.

The police spokesman said: “Ifeanyichukwu met the victim on February 28, through a hookup and she moved into his house in March.

“He has been into the internet fraud for the past three years where he gets the proceeds for renting the apartment.

“They have since then, inhabited as lovers because her parents live apart.”

According to Elkana, Ifeanyichukwu brought Tolani into his house with conditions that she would quit prostitution and stick to him alone.

He added: “However, trouble started on Thursday when the victim left home to fix her hair and did not return until the next day.

“She equally left the house on Friday under the guise of visiting her father but ended up seeing another man.

“Ifeanyichukwu got to know on Saturday when she returned by scrolling through her phone and saw her chats, video calls and pictures of her naked body which she sent to her client.”

He said the suspect became angry and used the petrol he kept for his generator to set her ablaze.

“A team of detectives visited the scene and the victim has been taken to General Hospital, Igando, where she was admitted but died in the early hours of Sunday.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court for murder,” Elkana stated. (NAN)

