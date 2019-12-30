Teenage boy buried alive in uncompleted building in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A teenage boy (identity undisclosed) has been buried alive in an uncompleted building at Wase Village, Minjibir Local government area of Kano State.

Two persons, one Aminu Suleiman ‘m’ 29 years old and Abdulrashid Ishaq ‘m’ 32 years old all of Tudun Murtala Quarters Kano were said to have been arrested by the men and officers of the Kano State Police Command in connection with the evil act.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani confirmed the incident in a statement made available to Vanguard through the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna on it breakthrough in the last three (3) weeks.

CP Sani said the duo of Suleiman and Ishaq kidnapped the deceased boy, 11-year-old, at Kwana Hudu Quarters Kano sometimes last month, November, drugged and buried him alive.

He further said the suspects on completing their mission fled to Kaduna State where they were later trailed and eventually arrested.

According to him, “Two (2) Suspected Kidnappers; one Aminu Suleiman ‘m’ 29 years old and Abdulrashid Ishaq ‘m’ 32 years old all of Tudun Murtala Quarters Kano were trailed and arrested at Kaduna State after Kidnapping an 11-year-old at Kwana Hudu Quarters Kano on the 12/11/2019, drugged and buried him alive at an uncompleted building at Wase Village, Minjibir LGA, Kano State,” CP Sani stated.

The Police boss continued when he said the command also arrested fifteen other suspected kidnappers terrorizing parts of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina States including popular Notorious Kidnapper by name Aliyu Mohammed ‘m’ of Diga, Kumbotso LGA Kano, popularly called ‘’Ali Kwara’’.

He said, “Seven (7) Notorious Kidnapping /Cattle Rustling suspects that terrorizes parts of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States were trailed with Technical Support and arrested, where Four (4) AK47 Rifles, One (1) Dane Gun, Two pairs of Army Camouflage Uniforms and Five Hundred (500) Cows were recovered from them.

“One (1) Notorious Kidnapper/ Armed Robber by name Aliyu Mohammed ‘m’ of Diga, Kumbotso LGA Kano, popularly called ‘’Ali Kwara’’ along Falgore Forest Axis that has been Kidnapping and Robbing innocent citizens for over Four (4) years was trailed and arrested. Two (2) AK47 Rifles, Eighty rounds of live ammunition, a pair of suspected Army Camouflage Uniform and two Bullet Proof Charm Jackets were recovered from him.

“Seven (7) Suspects including the Security Guard were arrested for Criminal Conspiracy and Theft in Warehouse located at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano of large number of Motor Vehicle Tyres. In the course of Investigation, Five Hundred and Seventy (570) Motor Vehicle Tyres valued Fifteen Million Naira (N15,000,000.00k) were recovered,” he said.

The police command also said it arrested a human trafficking suspect and rescued about 26 human trafficking victims.

“As part of our Inter-Agency Cooperation in Fighting Crimes, all recovered Illicit Drugs were handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Trafficking Victims rescued will be handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). All the suspects that were arrested in connection to the case of kidnapping, that is the Kano 10 were all charged to court for prosecution,” CP Sani stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

