Teacher’s aide busted for having sex with two students in community pool

A Florida teacher’s aide was arrested for allegedly having sex with two 15-year-old students in a community pool near her condo building, a report said.

The aide, 27-year-old Kirstie None Rosa, allegedly had sex with one of the students several times at his house and her condo in East Naples, a local Fox affiliate reported.

On one occasion this year, Rosa, who was communicating with both the students via SnapChat, arranged to pick them both up and drive them to a party.

At the party, Rosa gave them pot and booze before the person hosting the party found out they were high school students and kicked them out, the Naples Daily News reported.

She then took a group of students back to her condo and brought them to her community pool, according to the report.

Video footage from the pool showed Rosa engaged in sex with two students, a local NBC affiliate reported. It’s not clear if the footage showed all three of them engaged in sex together, or if they happened on separate occasions.

Rosa was busted this weekend on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and providing the teens with narcotics paraphernalia.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News