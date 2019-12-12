Breaking News
BREAKING: TCN begins maintenance, promises to restore power nationwide

On 9:16 amIn News, Technologyby
Power, TCN
Transmission Company of Nigeria

By Udeme Akpan

Barely a few minutes after the suspension of strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has intensified efforts, targeted at completing maintenance and restoring power supply to consumers nationwide.

The managing director, TCN, Mr. Usman Mohammed, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages.

However, a reliable source in the company, said: “The system collapse was caused by the strike. We have identified the problems and are currently working to restore supply to all parts of Nigeria.”

