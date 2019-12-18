Taraba needs your entrepreneurial skills, Ishaku tells corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has implored corps members serving in the state to utilize the entrepreneurial skills acquired during their three weeks orientation course to grow the state’s economy.

Ishaku who spoke Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the Batch C stream 2 orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, advised them to be employers of labour.

Represented by the state’s Head of Service, Suzzy Nathan, governor Ishaku also assured of their safety.

He further urged them to go about their lawful duties without fear and be good ambassadors of the NYSC.

According to him,” the orientation course content was tailored to prepare you for the challenges of leadership not only at your places of primary assignments, but throughout your life.

“I urge you to maximize the skills you have so acquired in order to be employers of labour, thereby boosting our economy.”

In her address, the state NYSC coordinator, Florence Yaakugh disclosed that of the 1100 corps members posted to the state for the Batch C, stream 2 orientation course, only 941 were duly registered.

Speaking on the Entrepreneurial skills acquired, Yaakugh advised the corps members to explore the necessary resources in their area of expertise for the economic development of the state.

