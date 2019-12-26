Tanker inferno: Sagamu Interchange Bridge shuts indefinitely to motorists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has announced the indefinite closure of Sagamu Interchange Bridge in Sagamu, Ogun State after two petroleum tankers crashed on Christmas Day,

Wednesday, December, 25th, 2019, which resulted in a fire explosion underneath the bridge causing damages to its integrity.

In a statement by Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, through its Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, explained that the commission invited Engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the continuous usage of the Bridge due to the intensity of the fire outbreak that damaged sections of the bridge

“Based on their professional advice that the fire has destroyed the integrity of the bridge and may not be safe for motorisation till reinforced, the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the bridge till it is reinforced.

Oladele, therefore, urged motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge till it is repaired and reopen to motorists for use.

On travel advisory, the sector commander urged motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode to detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere. They can then make a U-Turn before Ogere Town and continue their journey to Lagos

Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should avoid the bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company PLC to proceed to the Expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U-turn after Kara – Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode – Ore – Benin Expressway

“The FRSC regrets the inconveniences this may cause motorists For traffic emergencies call the FRSC Toll Free Number 122,” Oladele stated.

