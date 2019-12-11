Sustainable Dev: No one should beg to survive in Egi-Land – Total

By Egufe Yafugborhi

OIL giant, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) has said the steady advancement of its sustainable development programmes is aimed at seeing that no one begs to survive in its host communities.

Olivier Michel, Community Relations Manager, TEPNG, made the declaration Tuesday at Obite, Ogba Egbema Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers state where the firm is providing training and starter inputs for snail rearing to 160 widows and oil palm cropping for 21 families across host Egi-Land.

Michel said, “Our goal is to see that no one begs for survival in our host communities. There is no easy money, no free money, but freedom to work for money is key.

“Everyone cannot have opportunities in oil and gas, so let’s use oil money to create non oil opportunities. Our chicken, snail and fish rearing and oil palm cropping empowerment programmes are part of this development.”

James Urho, Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Total, Port Harcourt District, said the various agriculture empowerment programmes of the company, operator of Oil Mining Lease 58, were already touching lives in the host communities.

Urho, represented by Patrick Idoko, Manager, Business and Enterprise Development, said the TEPNG/NNPC Joint Venture, “Will continue to partner with dedicated farmers who genuinely key into her agricultural dream in our host communities”

Inputs presented to the beneficiaries include 100 point of lay African Giant hybrid snails and cages to 160 widows and improved palm seedlings to 21 families along with training and mentoring support in a across Egi-Land.

Vanguard