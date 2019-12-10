Vanguard Logo

Suspected kidnappers kill 3, ex-APC presidential aspirant escapes

By Emma Amaize

Suspected kidnappers numbering over 20 laid sieges to the Abuja- Abaji Road,  weekend, killing  four passengers and abducting yet to be determined number of persons

All Progressives Congress,  APC, ex-presidential aspirant in 2019, Alhaji Mumakai Unagba,  who  narrowly escaped, said, “They shot sporadically and not less than four persons were killed.”

“Our vehicle was riddled with bullets. I ran into the bush and hid in the road pavement gutter for 30 minutes before the arrival of army and police.

“Some persons were taken away by the kidnappers. The incident happened at about 5.00 pm immediately our vehicle got to Abaji.

“The kidnappers numbering over 20 opened fire from all directions,  especially all vehicles on sight. Some passengers were not so lucky as they were killed while others were taken into the bush,” he asserted.

