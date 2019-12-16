Suspected Fulani herdsmen abduct Catholic Priest in Delta 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SUSPECTED Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped the Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Rev. Fr. Samuel Agwameseh.

The clergy according to sources was abducted along the Onicha-Olona/Issele-Mkpitime road in the Local Government Area, adding that the kidnappers who have established contact were demanding N20 million ransom to free the Priest.

The Priest who was said to be returning from Onicha-Olona where he went to produced last Sunday’s church bulletin for his parish, was ambushed and taken into captivity by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A source told Vanguard that the gunmen have threatened to kill the Priest if the N20 million ransom was not paid, adding that the police have recovered the Priest’s vehicle and other of his personal belongings.

Confirming the incident, Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Rev. Fr Charles Uganwa said the hoodlums were talking with some of the Church parishioners.

Agwameseh, however, said the Catholic church does not pay ransom for their abducted Priest, pleading with the abductors to release the Clergy unconditionally for the sake of God. He added that the church does not have money for the payment of ransom.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to reach the Police authority in the state for comment on the matter.

