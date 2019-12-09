Suspected armed robbers kill Maersk MD’s wife in Lagos

Evelyn Usman

The Hungarian wife of Gildas Tohouo, the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Bernadette, was at the weekend stabbed to death by two men suspected to be armed robbers who invaded their home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Tohouo, a Cameroonian, who was also stabbed by the assailants, was abandoned in the pool of his blood to die.

The masterminds of the dastardly act were later rounded up by the convoy of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was within the vicinity.

The suspects are identified as Olamide Goke and Ade Akanbi.

Two blood-stained knives suspected to have been used for the operation were recovered from them.

During preliminary investigation, one of them was discovered to be an electrician in the estate and the other a private guard.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, occurred at 11.30 p.m., shortly after a get-to-together party in the estate.

The electrician reportedly knocked on Tohouo ‘s gate and pretended to have come to effect repairs of his switch box.

But immediately he gained entrance to the compound, he allegedly attacked the couple who were in the sitting room.

Asked why he carried out the dastardly act, the suspect said: “I went there just to collect money from him. He was a stingy man. I earlier asked him to give me money but he refused. I went there when there was a blackout. My intention was to collect his money and leave. But we stabbed them because they recognised me. I thought they both died when we left there. I didn’t want anybody to trace the killing to me. I wanted to send this man ( pointing to his partner) and another person but the other person did not come. I wanted it to look like a robbery attack. But when the second person did not come, I went with this one.

“As we were leaving the estate, we heard a police siren. We did not know who informed them. We stood by the roadside, pretending to be waiting for an available means to leave there when the police convoy arrested us. The knives were the first evidence that gave us away.”

