Supreme Court judgement, a victory for Lagos residents ― Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday expressed joy at the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed him as the duly elected Governor of the State, saying that the victory is for the people of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said the judicial affirmation of his election victory will further reinforce his desire to vigorously pursue his vision of bequeathing a legacy of a Greater Lagos to the residents at the end of his tenure.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili upheld the victory of Mr. Sanwo-Olu in the March 9, 2019 election after dismissing two separate appeals of the Labour party and the Alliance for Democracy, for lack of merit.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said he had absolute confidence in the judiciary, knowing that it would adjudicate on the side of the people of Lagos who freely gave him the mandate to administer the State on their behalf for the four year tenure.

‘’As the last hope of the common man, I was never in doubt that the judiciary would do what is right and what is just. The people of Lagos spoke loudly through their votes on the day of election and their action gave us victory. We remain thankful and indebted to them.’’

The Governor also thanked the leadership of his political party, the All Progressives Congress, supporters and well-wishers who, he said have remained steadfast from March 9th 2019, after the election up to this moment.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to the THEMES agenda, which he said, is aimed at delivering a future forward Lagos to the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu however called on his opponents to join him in his efforts to make Lagos a destination for commerce, industry, tourism, sports and entertainment as encapsulated in the THEMES agenda.

“Our administration is already on the path of meaningful developmental strides.

“With this victory, people of Lagos State are set to enjoy more of infrastructural development and people-oriented programmes which will accelerate the standard of living.

”I therefore urge the opposition to join hands with me in our quest to move our dear State forward and to give abundant life to our people.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria.

