Supreme court: Imo politicians reach out for alliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The alliance among Imo political leaders especially governorship aspirants will begin immediately after the supreme court decides on the Imo governorship poll.

Vanguard learnt yesterday in Owerri, that the agreed alliance was aimed at boosting political fortunes of each other.

Also read:

A political analyst also told Vanguard as a result of alliances that there would be more cases where political leaders will work against their party interests in reciprocation to secret support from a political friend.

However that is viewed as not a new thing in Imo politics, but in 2023 it has been predicted to cause more disaffection, the crisis in political parties more than ever.

In what seems like the early drama but likely to change due to the dynamics in Imo politics has started playing out between the camps of governor Emeka Ihedioha and that of Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In Nwosu’s acceptance of the Supreme Court verdict that voided his candidature as the governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA, over double candidature said he would work with anybody the supreme court ruled in favour as the authentic winner of the governorship election in Imo.

Though many have described the case as a pre-election matter, for Nwosu, the time is now to form an alliance with the supreme court favoured candidate.

Nwosu’s decision to form alliance sweetened the governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, who quickly expressed his readiness for the alliance drama.

According to Nwosu, “I solemnly want to state with every sense of humility, that I have accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court in good faith.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for taking me to the level I have seen myself both in politics and in life generally because without him, I would not have gotten to this level.

“I would also remain grateful to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) who really showed that he is a father and a democrat by showing impartiality and insistence on democratic rules before, during and after the election.

“I wish to also express my profound gratitude to the Judiciary for all the Judgements involving me right from the Election Petition Tribunal to the Supreme Court. My respect for the nation’s Judiciary would remain unwavering. “I would equally remain thankful to members and leaders of Ugwumba Campaign Organization and other affiliate groups whose supports had made us get to this level. My God would not let them down.

“I would also wait for the Supreme Court Judgement on the appeals over the governorship of the State. And I would support whoever will be favoured by the expected Judgement in the final analysis.”

For Ihedioha through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, it was like a prayer answered, he said: “Nwosu should join hands with Emeka Ihedioha to rebuild the state in the spirit of One Imo, One Destiny. We want to say that politics is over and it is now time for governance.”

“It has become imperative for all citizens, especially my brothers who had contested the election with me to sheathe their swords in the interest of our state.”

Now that Nwosu seems not to be in the picture of the legal tussle for the governorship battle, it is now between Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, vs Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: