By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Supreme Court has upheld the declaration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as the winner of the 2019 governorship election conducted in the state by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court dismissed appeals that sought to nullify their elections.

In similar development, the Apex Court also confirmed the election of Oluseyi Makinde of Kaduna as Oyo State’s governor.

