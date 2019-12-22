Supermart.ng offers 40% discount on Christmas Pay Day deals

Kindly Share This Story:

Supermart.ng, the leading online supermarket in Nigeria has launched a special Christmas edition of its monthly Pay Day deals. Lasting from the 23rd to 25th of December, it will offer massive discounts on a range of groceries including drinks, food, snacks, toiletries, cleaning supplies, baby food and so much more.

Speaking on the promo, the CEO, Gbolahan Fagbure said “Christmas is all about celebrating and giving, and for us, there’s no better time than Christmas to reward our customers with great prices on their favourite groceries. It’s been a long and tough year for many Lagosians, and we hope we can help ease some of the burden that comes with the season with the Pay Day deals.”

He added, “December has been a very busy month for Supermart.ng with our individual and corporate customers ordering large volumes of rice, oil and hampers as end-of-year gifts. So, for customers that still want to make last-minute orders, we’re working all through the holiday period (even on Christmas day) and the Pay Day deals are a great opportunity for them to take advantage of low prices.”

Since its launch in 2014, Supermart.ng has been a trusted eCommerce brand allowing customers order from over 20,000 groceries including fresh food, Nigerian food ingredients and everyday essentials. It does same-day delivery across Lagos with customers able to select from 3 delivery windows.

In October, Supermart.ng added a new UK Store service where customers can order from over 5,000 products from UK supermarkets and pay in Naira. In such a short period, the UK service has proven so popular that Supermart will be adding more UK retail partners in 2020.

Vanguard

