Super Eagles to play first 2022 World Cup match in Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan – Benin City

The Super Eagles will play their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Disclosing this Tuesday night here, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said the match would be played in March after the draw for the global football fiesta would have been conducted on January 21 at the Cairo headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The NFF supremo said a delegation of FIFA would inspect the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium next February to certify it fit to host World Cup qualifiers, expressing confidence that the revamped stadium would pass the litmus test.

ALSO READ: Rohr plans to invite more new stars for Super Eagles

“The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would host the first match of the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in March 2020.

“This stadium is a state of the art edifice and has all the required facilities to pass the test of the FIFA delegation when they come for inspection to certify this place fit for such a high calibre international match.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: