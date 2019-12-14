Vanguard Logo

Sun closure: We’re back to military rule, Pa Adebanjo says

Pa Ayo Adebanjo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reacted to the closure of The SUN Newspaper, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying, “it’s a bad omen to the country and the media.”

According to Adebanjo, “All these happenings are indications that we are back to full military regime. A complete tyranny is what is going on.

“That’s why they are trying to smuggle in Hate Speech law.

“The media should not keep quiet at this time.

“Its high time for the media to stand up for the truth and defend the masses. Its another clarion call.”

