We ‘re back to military rule, Pa Adebanjo reacts as EFCC closes Sun newspapers

8:11 pm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reacted to the closure of The SUN Newspaper, by EFCC,  saying, “it’s a bad omen to the country and the media industry.”

According to Adebanjo, ‘”All these happenings are indications that we are back to the full military regime. A complete tyranny is what is going on.

“That’s why they are trying to smuggle in Hate Speech law.
“The media should not keep quiet at this time.
“Its high time for the media to stand up for the truth and defend the masses. It’s another clarion call.”
