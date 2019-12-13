Suicide: Young graduate kills himself due to ‘family Pressure’

… The pressure you are putting on my HEAD mummy and aunty Hadija has forced me to quit life — Adokpela Simeon

By Deborah Mustapha

On a sad note, Adokpela Simeon, a young graduate from one of the accredited and reputable Universities in the Benin Republic, forcefully killed himself due to what he said was family pressure.

The news of his death went viral on social media platforms as they mourned the dead soul.

In a suicide letter obtained Vanguard, it was revealed that Simeon killed himself with consumption of sniper basically because of pressure from his family, which has however led to depression.

According to witnesses, he wrote a letter for his parents to know the reason why he killed himself.

“Dear mom, aunty Hadija and Kpela, by the time you are reading this letter, you should know that I am dead. I drank sniper and killed myself because you pushed me to any earthly possession that I have in this life, including the car that daddy gave to me should be given to my younger brother, Sunny. I can’t keep up with the pressure you are putting on me and daddy, I want to thank you for everything that you have done for me in this life, no one can ask for a better father.

God will bless you abundantly. It is a shame I had to lose my life this way. Please, I ask you, people, to come to Cotonou and retrieve my corpse. This is supposed to be a moment of celebration but the pressure that you are putting on my HEAD mummy and aunty Hadija has forced me to quit life, get ready to mourn a dead son. Thank you all, yours faithfully, late Adokpela Simeon.

Not more than few related people have said that favouritism is added to the reason of the suicide, nevertheless, the best reason is known to the late soul, family and friends of the pressure on him that led to self-killing.

