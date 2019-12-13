Suffering insomnia? These few tips will help you fall asleep in two minutes

There are few things more frustrating than spending a night tossing and turning, desperately trying to doze off to sleep.
And now the British government has announced that it will be publishing a set of official guidelines on “sleep hygiene” to help improve public general health.
But if you’re used to lying in bed awake at night, brain whirring at a million miles an hour and unable to get the sweet, sweet slumber you crave, then good news.
READ ALSO: Ogun NUJ mourns ex-Vanguard Correspondent, Kolade Lanrewaju
The trick is reportedly used by the US army to help them fall asleep in situations that are less than peaceful, such as on battlefields.
Detailed in the book Relax and Win: Championship Performance, 1981, the technique is thought to have been developed by army chiefs to ensure soldiers didn’t make life-threatening mistakes due to exhaustion.