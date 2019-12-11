By ANAYO OKOLI

ENUGU- SUCCOUR is on the way for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, following the pledge of a former Presidential Adviser to former American President, George Bush on Science and Technology, Engr. Emeka Ken Nwabueze to partner with the University to enhance Information Communication Technology, ICT, and Entrepreneurship studies.

Nwabueze who spoke as a guest lecturer at the occasion of the 2019 Investiture and 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecturer organized by the Faculty of Art of the University, also pledged to explore his exposure, contacts and experience to boost the fortunes of the institution.

Speaking in a paper titled “Re-engineering Igbo Apprenticeship Model in an Era of Digital Economy”, Engr. Nwabueze explained that the Igbo Apprenticeship Model has been credited world wide as one of the key factors that created so much wealth in South Eastern Nigeria, mostly within the non University graduates.

“This model is responsible for why there are more billionaires in Southeast Nigeria than any other part of Africa. We can comfortably say that many of today’s billionaires in Southeast Nigeria, business magnets are products of the apprenticeship model. Igbo apprenticeship is a model that needs to be studied, analyzed and innovated to keep up with changes in business environment and technological advancement”, he said.

He expressed joy with the progress the development effort of the university and the Faculty of Arts in particular, saying that he would partner with the University to help in most critical area of developing the ICT and entrepreneurship with a concept that can affect a revolution and paradigm shift which will connect the UNN to the rest of the world for the benefits of the students, the University and Nigeria at large.

“I have seen what is on ground, the structures, potentials and the capacity and I am highly impressed; I believe together we can do a lot of things in the area of ICT and entrepreneurship. But we have to first and foremost develop the concept that will drive us to bring the best out of the youth and tell the rest of the world that Nigerian youth are not lazy.

“Yes, money and time are needed but the most important value is the concept. It is not about structure or building; it is about concept.

“Some governors have contacted me that they want to build something like Silicon Valley, but I told them that Silicon Valley is not about building, it is about concept”, he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Igwe expressed happiness that the University has come in contact with Chief Nwabueze who he said has “seen it all, gone round the world and served in the United State as a Presidential Adviser to an American President”,

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Professor James Ogbonna, the Vice Chancellor said that University was ready to partner with him for the good of the institution.

Earlier in his remarks, the Dean, Faculty of Art, Professor Nnanyelugo Okoro described the former US Presidential Adviser as a man that represents excellence in more ways than one, saying that the Faculty was elated to have “a giant of science and technology, an engineer of lofty distinction and problem solver who has made meaningful contributions to the development of the human race as guest lecturer”.

According to him, “we are looking forward to partnering with you as we take our Faculty to the next level in this serious business of building the Faculty”.

