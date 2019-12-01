Stefflon Don, BBN Avala stun at RAJ Festival

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Saturday, the 16th of November 2019, Award winning International music sensation, Stefflon Don graced the stage at the Landmark Beach Front for the RAJ Festival.

Fans eagerly awaited the arrival of Stefflon Don to the stage and she did not disappoint. The reggae songstress gave the crowd a line up of her greatest hits along with a spicy and well choreographed stage performance. Fans cheered to hits like Boasty, Hurting Me and Senseless.

A roster of A-list Afrobeats superstars were also on show as the likes of Ajebutter 22, CDQ, Dammy Krane, Ceekay, Blaq Bones and Crayon got the crowd moving. Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Avala gave fans a glimpse of her music as she took the stage by storm.

There was a healthy mix of Afrobeats and Reggae as the crowd got to experience the Caribbean flex with performances from talented reggae artists on the night. The Reggae Afrobeats Jamrock 2019 was brought to you by Gidigroove and Xchange.

Vanguard